Israeli Forces Forcely Confiscate Palestinian Farmer Tractors

Bethlehem, MINA – Israeli occupation forces (IOF) seized an agricultural tractor and forced a Palestinian farmer to leave his land in the town of Tuqu, east of Bethlehem on Friday.

The town chief of Tayseer Abu Mifreh was quoted as saying by Palinfo as saying that the Israeli army stormed the Al-Arabiya area north of Tuqu, seized a tractor and forced Mahmoud Hasan to leave his land at gunpoint.

Abu Mifreh added that the farmer cultivated his own land and had documents proving legal ownership of the property.

In a separate incident, a group of Jewish settlers the same day stole 20 sheep belonging to Palestinians from the town of Al-Tayba in Ramallah.

According to local sources, at that time sheep were grazing in the eastern part of the city, before finally a group of settlers stole them. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)