Israeli Forces Detain Al-Aqsa Director, Sheikh Omar Kiswani

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli occupation forces on Monday searched the home of Al-Aqsa Mosque Director Sheikh Omar Kiswani in occupied East Jerusalem’s al-Tur neighborhood and detained him, WAFA reported.

According to local sources, Israeli forces confiscated Kiswani’s laptop and other documents from his home after a thorough search.

Kiswani’s arrest is believed to be linked to efforts to rid the city and Al-Aqsa Mosque of officials and activists calling for vigils at the Muslim holy place as Jewish fanatics intend to break into it during the upcoming Jewish holiday.

Israeli Jews perform rituals that violate the decades-old status quo that affirms Al-Aqsa Mosque as a Muslim-only holy place.

Dozens of Palestinians from East Jerusalem have been detained or ordered to stay away from Al-Aqsa Mosque over the coming days. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

