Israeli Forces Demolish Agricultural Shed South of Hebron

Hebron, MINA – Israeli forces on Tuesday demolished an agricultural shed in Zif village, southeast of Hebron city, according to a local activist, WAFA reported.

The Coordinator of the Protection and Steadfastness Committees Fuad al-‘Amour told WAFA that Israeli forces escorted a bulldozer to the Tal Zif archaeological site, in the south Hebron hills, where the heavy machinery tore down an agricultural shed belonging to some Palestinian families in the diaspora, citing the structure’s proximity to a settler-only bypass road as a pretext.

Meanwhile, Coordinator of the Anti-Wall and Settlement Popular Committees Rate al-Jabour confirmed that Israeli forces stormed Zif village, where they demolished a cave and seized a mobile house.

Israel demolishes Palestinian houses and structures almost on a daily basis as a means to achieve “demographic control” of the occupied territories.

Israel denies planning permits for Palestinians to build on their own land or to extend existing houses to accommodate natural growth, particularly in Jerusalem and Area C, which constitutes 60 percent of the occupied West Bank and falls under full Israeli military rule, forcing residents to build without obtaining rarely-granted permits to provide shelters for their families.

In contrast, Israel argues that building within existing colonial settlements is necessary to accommodate the “natural growth” of settlers. Therefore, it much more easily gives over 700,000 Jewish Israeli settlers there building permits and provides them with roads, electricity, water and sewage systems that remain inaccessible to many neighboring Palestinians.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)