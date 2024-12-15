Israeli Forces Deliberately Target Captives’s Location in Gaza: Abu Obeida

Gaza, MINA – Spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, Abu Obeida, revealed in his account on the Telegram platform on Saturday, that the Israeli occupation forces “recently bombed a place where some captives were held, and repeated the bombing to ensure their death.”

“We have intelligence information confirming that the enemy deliberately bombed the place with the aim of killing the captives and their guards,” sai Abu Obeida, Quds Press reported.

He explained that “our mujahideen made efforts to extract the enemy captives, and they managed to extract one of them, whose fate is unknown”.

“The war criminal (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu, his government and his army fully responsible for this incident and for the lives of the captives,” he added. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)