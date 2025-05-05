SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Palestinian Resistance Escalates Operations Against Israeli Forces in Rafah

sajadi Editor : Widi - 10 minutes ago

10 minutes ago

1 Views

Palestinian resistance (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Palestinian resistance (photo: Palestine Chronicle)

Rafah, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, launched a series of coordinated attacks against Israeli forces in Rafah, southern Gaza, marking a sharp intensification in ground confrontations.

According to Palestine Chronicle, The operations, conducted on Saturday, included tunnel explosions, ambushes, and targeted missile strikes that reportedly caused several Israeli casualties.

According to a statement released on Telegram, Qassam fighters carried out a sophisticated ambush in the Al-Janina neighborhood. Israeli soldiers were lured into a tunnel shaft rigged with explosives. One soldier was killed in close-range combat before the tunnel was detonated, resulting in further casualties.

The fighters also struck two Israeli tanks with Al-Yasin 105 missiles and targeted Israeli infantry units in separate incidents. A booby-trapped house was detonated, and an anti-personnel explosive was used against a six-member team, reportedly causing additional injuries and deaths.

Also Read: 40 Martyred, 125 Injured in 24 Hours Due to Ongoing Israeli Attacks

The resistance group reported observing evacuation efforts and body retrievals near Al-Zahraa Mosque following the attacks.

Spokesperson Abu Obeida praised the fighters’ resilience, calling the operations a “military miracle” and affirming their readiness to confront Israeli forces across the Gaza Strip. He referenced previous successful attacks, including the “Breaking the Swordambush in Beit Hanoun last month, which targeted Israeli vehicles and newly established positions.

The escalation signals a growing intensity in the ongoing conflict, as Palestinian resistance fighters employ increasingly complex tactics in response to the Israeli military presence in Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Human Rights Group Files War Crime Complaint against Israeli Commander

