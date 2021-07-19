Israeli Forces Continue Storming Al-Aqsa, Violating It’s Sanctity and Assaulting Worshipers

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces on Sunday closed the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and paved the way for settlers to storm it.

The occupation forces closed all entrances to the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and prevented entry to it in conjunction with the settlers’ incursions, on the occasion of the anniversary of the so-called “destruction of the alleged temple”, and surrounded dozens of worshipers inside Al-Qibli Mosque, Wafa reported.

The occupation forces, at dawn, stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, assaulted the worshipers and those stationed there, and evacuated them by force, before arresting a number of them. Settlers to the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque from the Mughrabi Gate.

The Israeli occupation forces cut the wires of the loudspeakers inside the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, as part of a series of continuous attacks on the mosque since the morning, to secure the storming of hundreds of settlers, whose number was estimated at more than 1,500 settlers. Some of them set up religious rituals in front of the Dome of the Rock.

Eyewitnesses said that groups of settlers tried to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque from Bab Hatta and King Faisal from Al-Sa`dia neighborhood and the Islamic neighborhood in the city, but the citizens confronted them, before the occupation forces intervened to protect them and drive them away from the place.

In the Hebron governorate, a civilian was wounded, as armed settlers, under the protection of the occupation soldiers, attacked citizens and their homes in the Tel Rumeida neighborhood and Al-Shuhada Street in the center of Hebron.

Local sources said that dozens of settlers from the settlements of “Ramat Yishai” and “Beit Hadassah ” located in the center of Hebron, attacked with stones and beat a number of citizens while they were passing on Al-Shuhada Street in the center of the city, which led to the injury of Hajj Shaher Abu Eisha. With injuries to the face, he was subsequently taken to the hospital for treatment, while a number of houses were attacked, the owners of which were known: the Abu Shamiya family, Abu Aisha, and Abu Haikal.

The Israeli occupation forces closed Bab al-Zawiya and Beersheba Street, which leads to the center of Hebron, to secure the settlers’ storming of an archaeological site, they claim, which they call the tomb of “Otnael Ibn Qanz” to hold Talmudic rituals .

In the northern Jordan Valley, settlers continue to plant dozens of trees in the Suwayda area in the northern Jordan Valley, as part of a new settlement project .

In the Ramallah and Al-Bireh governorate, a number of settlers, under the protection of the occupation soldiers, stormed the outskirts of Al-Tira neighborhood in Ramallah, from the direction of Ein Qinya, northwest of the city, to perform Talmudic rituals.

The Israeli occupation forces also arrested seven citizens from the governorates of Bethlehem, Jenin, Ramallah and Al-Bireh.

In Bethlehem, it arrested three citizens: Sanad Ahmed Taqatqa and Radi Salah Taqatqa, after they raided and searched their homes, and Muhammad Abdul Qader Sarhan from Dheisheh camp, south of Bethlehem, after his vehicle was stopped at the southern entrance to the town of Al-Khader “Al-Nashash”.

In Jenin, the Israeli occupation forces arrested three citizens, including two brothers: Saeed and Kasir Ali Qablawi, from Burqin, and Imad Hassan Dhiab Abu Zaitoun, from Zabouba, while he was passing a military checkpoint at the entrance to the village.

In the Ramallah and Al-Bireh governorate, the Israeli occupation forces arrested Magdi Shawqi Al-Barghouti (34 years), last night, after they raided and searched his house in Deir Ghasana village, northwest of Ramallah.

The Israeli occupation forces seized a “digger” while working in the reclamation of agricultural land south of Hebron, belonging to Nader Arafat Al-Rajbi, while he was working to reclaim Akram Abu Sanieh’s land in the Birin area, south of Hebron, on the grounds that the area is classified as “C” .

Yesterday, the occupation forces raided the village of Birin, and prevented Musa Makhamra and a number of workers from erecting a retaining wall in the vicinity of his 6 dunums of land, and declared it a closed military zone. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)