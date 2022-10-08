Israeli Forces Close Military Checkpoint Northern Ramallah

Ramallah, MINA – Israeli occupation forces closed on Friday, the Israeli military checkpoint they are setting up at the entrance to the town of Atara, north of Ramallah.

According to local sources, the occupation forces closed the checkpoint and prevented the passage of Palestinian vehicles heading to villages and towns north of Ramallah.

On a daily basis, the occupation forces set up many military checkpoints on the roads in Palestinian villages and cities, and search Palestinian cars and passengers, and impede Palestinian traffic. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)