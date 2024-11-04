Israeli Forces Attack Three Hospitals in Northern Gaza 

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces targeted Kamal Adwan, Al-Awda, and Indonesian hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip on Sunday evening.

Medical sources at Kamal Adwan Hospital said that the occupation forces targeted its facilities with direct artillery shelling, as they bombed the dormitory, the nursery, the hospital yard, and the water tanks, noting that a child was seriously injured, Wafa reports.

The occupation artillery also shelled the vicinity of Al-Awda Hospital in Jabalia camp, while an Israeli drone opened fire at the gate and walls of the Indonesian Hospital in the town of Beit Lahia.

Local health authorities confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7, 2023 has risen to 43,341 reported fatalities, with an additional 102,105 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children. (T/RE1/P2)

