Israeli Forces and Settlers Raid Al Aqsa Mosque at Dawn

Jerusalem, MINA – Local media reports said dozens of settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem. The raid was carried out under the protection of the Israeli army on Wednesday early morning.

The commander of the Israeli police brigade in Jerusalem, along with other officers, were among those who took part in the raiding of the holy site’s courtyards.

Reported in Al Araby on Thursday, eyewitnesses said settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in groups from the side of the Mughrabi Gate. They then performed religious rituals and provocatively paraded through the yard.

This happened when Israeli forces carried out raids and arrests in the occupied West Bank.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest place in Islam and the main national symbol of Palestine. Israelis refer to the area as the ‘Temple Mount’ and say it is the holiest site in Judaism.

Palestinians fear that Israel will one day seek to assert further control over the holy site and damage the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

East Jerusalem was occupied by Israel in 1967 and annexed in a move never recognized by the international community.

Israel this year stepped up a campaign of harassment and intimidation against Palestinians in the city.

They seized houses to hand over to settlers, prevented worshipers from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque and allowed extremists to march through East Jerusalem and attack Palestinians. (T/RE1)

