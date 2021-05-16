Israeli City of Ramat Gan Attacked by Hamas’s Rockets

Ramat Gan, MINA – Israeli media with footage shows reported that a rocket exploded in the city center of Ramat Gan, a car caught fire and caused damage to a nearby building.

In addition, a Jewish man about 50 years old was killed and several people were injured.

Police later said two rockets hit the city.

Meanwhile, sirens were also heard in Tel Aviv, Rishon Lezion, Holon, Bat Yam, Ashdod, Yavne, Rehovot, Givatayim, Petha Tikva, Kiryat Ono and many more, Press TV reported.

According to reports, one of the rockets fired from Gaza exploded in the Arab city of Taibe, northeast of Tel Aviv, and another hit near the Israeli settlement of Karnei Shomron.

Arab residents of Taibe gathered to celebrate Palestinian resistance at the scene of the rocket attack.

They denounced the Israeli regime’s violence against Palestinians at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque (Al-Quds) and shouted, “With passion, with blood, we will redeem al-Aqsa!”

Hamas’ military wing, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, said it launched dozens of rockets at the occupation regime in response to early morning air raids by Israeli warplanes on al-Shati refugee camp, which killed eight children and two women from the Abu Hatab Family and injured. 15 others. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)