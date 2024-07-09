Israeli Bombing in Gaza Kills 16 Palestinians

Gaza, MINA – 16 Palestinian civilians were Tuesday killed and dozens injured in the Israeli occupation bombing of several areas in the Gaza Strip, Wafa reports.

Medical sources reported that seven people were killed as a result of an Israeli bombing of a house in the new camp in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip.

Six others were also killed as a result of the occupation aircraft targeting a house on Al-Jalaa Street near Al-Ghafri Junction, north of Gaza City, while medical teams were able to recover an infant alive.

The sources indicated that three other civilians were killed and three were injured as a result of the occupation bombing of Lababidi area, north of Gaza City.

They added that the medical crews were able to recover a child and a number of wounded people from a bombed house on Al-Nafaq Street in Gaza City.

The western areas of Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City, were subjected to artillery shelling and gunfire by Apache helicopters.

The Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip by land, sea and air, which began on October 7, 2023, has so far resulted in the killing of 38,193 citizens, the majority of whom are children and women, and the injury of 87,903 others, while thousands of victims remain under rubble and on the roads, where ambulance crews cannot reach them. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)