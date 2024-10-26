Israeli Bombing of Homes in Beit Lahiya Kills 35 Civilians 

Gaza, MINA – At least 35 Palestinians in besieged northern Gaza were killed in an attack on a residential area that destroyed several buildings in Beit Lahiya.

According to Al Jazeera reports, an unknown number of people are trapped in the rubble. Local media reports said civil defence crews are not able to reach the site because of Israeli fire.

The Health Ministry has described it as a “horrific massacre”. Northern Gaza has been under a three-week ground assault by Israeli forces who are forcibly displacing tens of thousands of residents out of the area.

Hundreds of civilians have been have been killed during the latest invasion. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)