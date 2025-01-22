SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

95% of Homes Destroyed in Beit Lahia, Northern Gaza 

Gaza, MINA – Beit Lahia Mayor Alaa Al-Attar revealed on Tuesday that 95% of residents’ homes in Beit Lahia were destroyed, while 100,000 residents were displaced, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a press statement, Al-Attar also mentioned that Beit Lahia is considered a total disaster area and 80% of its water wells were destroyed.

In addition to the lack of food security caused by poaching in farmers’ lands, he noted that the destruction of Kamal Adwan Hospital and the burning of the Indonesian Hospital have devastated the health sector in Beit Lahia.

He clarified that the Israeli occupation forces destroyed all Beit Lahia Municipality buildings, 23 health sector vehicles, and several heavy vehicles.

Also Read: Violating Ceasefire Deal, Israeli Forces Open Fire on Coast of Gaza City

Last week, a ceasefire came into effect, ending Israel’s 15-month genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that left the besieged enclave in ruins and created an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. []

Also Read: Israel Launches Iron Wall Operation in Jenin, At Least 7 Palestinians Killed

