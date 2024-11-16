Israeli Airstrikes on Beit Lahia Kill Several Civilians 

Gaza, MINA – Several civilians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, Wafa reports.

Medical sources said that the Israeli airstrikes bombed homes of citizens in the vicinity of Musab bin Omair Mosque in the town of Beit Lahia, north of Gaza Strip, killing a number of citizens, including children.

The occupation forces continue to blow up homes in areas north of the Gaza Strip, especially in Jabalia camp, while the occupation artillery continues to shell those areas with shells and machine guns. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)