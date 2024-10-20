Israeli Airstrikes Kill at Least 73 in Beit Lahia

Gaza, MINA – The latest attack comes on the 15th day of a military seige on north Gaza with access to food, water, medicine and other vital humanitarian aid completely blocked by the Israeli military, in addition to a total communications blackout.

At least 73 Palestinians have been killed and scores injured after multiple Israeli airstrikes targeted densely populated residential areas in the northern Gaza city of Beit Lahia.

The death toll in this latest massacre by Israel on Saturday night was expected to rise, with scores still missing, trapped under the rubble, Gaza’s Government Media Office said, Palestine Chronicle reported.

It is the second massacre in less than 24 hours as Israel killed 33 Palestinians, including 21 women, in an air strike on the Jabaliya camp on Saturday morning, Al-Jazeera reported.

Civil Defense spokesman in Gaza, Mahmoud Basal, said the Israeli military “targeted with a belt of fire a residential square in the Beit Lahia project, resulting in 73 martyrs with dozens wounded and missing.”

He stressed that Israel was deliberately destroying homes and infrastructure to displace the Palestinians, the Al-Jazeera report said.

Basal also pointed out that Israel has declared Jabaliya a military zone, targeting any person on the streets, even ambulances.

Israeli forces have besieged Jabaliya camp, and anyone who wants to go out to secure food is killed, he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)