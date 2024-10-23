Israeli Bombardment of School-turned-Shelter Kills Civilians in Beit Lahiya 

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation artillery bombardment of a school-turned-shelter in Beit Lahia city in the northern Gaza Strip Tuesday evening killed seven Palestinian civilians, according to local sources.

They said that Israeli tanks shelled the Zayd ibn Haritha school, which was sheltering displaced persons, in the city, killing seven civilians and injuring others, Wafa reports.

Israel has proceeded with its genocidal offensive on the war-torn Strip in complete disregard of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered Israel in a legally binding decision to halt its military offensive in Rafah, which may violate its obligations under the Genocide Convention.

Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, killing at least 42,718 Palestinians and injuring over 100,282 others.

Moreover, at least 10,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)