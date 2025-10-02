SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hamas to Issue Response Soon on Trump’s Gaza Plan: Group Leader

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – A senior Hamas leader announced Thursday that the Palestinian movement will soon provide its official response to US President Donald Trump’s proposed Gaza ceasefire plan.

Hamas is discussing the plan seriously, regardless of the many reservations we have,” Mohammed Nazzal told Al Jazeera in an interview. He emphasized that Hamas seeks understandings “away from the pressure of time and threats.”

According to Nazzal, Hamas has already initiated internal and external consultations involving Palestinian factions, independent figures, and mediators. He stressed that the group’s final response would “take into account the interests of the Palestinian people and the strategic constants of the Palestinian cause.”

On Sept. 29, the White House unveiled a detailed plan that calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, followed by reconstruction efforts and a restructuring of the enclave’s political and security landscape.

The plan envisions Gaza as a weapons-free zone under a transitional governance mechanism supervised by an international body directly overseen by Trump. It includes provisions for the release of all Israeli captives held by Hamas within 72 hours, in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

The proposal also outlines halting hostilities, disarming Palestinian resistance groups, and Israel’s gradual withdrawal from Gaza, to be administered by a technocratic authority under international supervision.

Trump said Hamas would have “three or four days” to respond to the proposal aimed at ending the nearly two-year-long conflict in Gaza.

Since October 2023, Israeli bombardments have killed more than 66,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children. The UN and rights groups have repeatedly warned that Gaza is becoming uninhabitable, with famine, disease, and destruction worsening the humanitarian crisis. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

