Israeli Bombardment in Gaza Continues on Day 319

Gaza, MINA – A number of Palestinian citizens were killed and injured at dawn on Tuesday as a result of the Israeli occupation bombing of several areas in the Gaza Strip, entering the day 319.

According to Wafa, six civilians were killed and others were injured as a result of the Israeli bombing of a house belonging to the Abu Zaid family in Block 9 in Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

In the city of Rafah, four other civilians were killed as a result of the occupation’s bombing of a civilian car in the area of ​​Al-Hashashin Street north of the city.

The occupation forces also blew up residential buildings west of the city, while the Israeli artillery fired its shells and fire towards the center and west of Rafah.

He pointed out that the Israeli military vehicles penetrated amidst heavy gunfire towards the tents of the displaced in Al-Shakoush area in the Mawasi area of ​​Rafah, northwest of Rafah city.

In the city of Khan Yunis, five people were injured after they were shot by bullets fired by Israeli tanks that attacked the outskirts of Mawasi area of ​​the town of Al-Qarara, northwest of the city.

In Gaza City, the Israeli artillery fired shells and fire towards the neighborhoods of Tal Al-Hawa, Al-Sabra and Al-Zeitoun, while the Israeli warplanes launched a raid on Asqoula area.

The occupation army artillery fired shells at the northwestern areas of Nuseirat camp and the east of Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip.

Local health authorities confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 has risen to 40,139 reported fatalities, with an additional 92,743 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children.

According to the same sources, emergency services are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulances and civil defense crews. (T/RE1/P2)

