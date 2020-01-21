Israeli Bans Sheikh Ikrima Entering Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Members of the Israeli Parliament (Knesset) Arab representatives condemned the Israeli authorities’ decision to ban Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, from becoming the priest and preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque, for a week.

In a written statement on Monday, members of Parliament said that “provocative steps came in the efforts of the occupying police to prevent Muslims from rebuilding the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, and intimidating visitors and those stationed in therein, especially at the Bab Ar-Rahman “.

Arab representatives stressed, Al-Aqsa Mosque is a pure right for Muslims, and the prohibition of efforts will actually improve the relations of our people with Al-Aqsa Mosque.

On Sunday, the Israeli Occupation Police handed over a week-long prohibition order to Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, which could be extended after accusing him of incitement, an accusation rejected by the Sheikh. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)