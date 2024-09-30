Israeli Attacks on Lebanon Kills 14 Paramedics

Beirut, MINA – As many as 14 paramedics were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon in the past two days, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the ministry said paramedics were killed while responding to calls by the civil defense center in the towns of Taybeh and Dir Siriane in the south, as well as in Tayr Debba and Houmine el-Faouqa.

The ministry also reported significant damage to Al-Murtada Hospital in Baalbek, leading to its temporary closure.

“Paramedics do not participate in military operations; they transport the deceased for burial and treat the injured until they can reach hospitals,” it added, questioning “whether Israel intends for the bloodshed to continue indefinitely.”

The ministry expressed concern over the international community’s lack of response, asking: “Where is the international community and its responsibility to put an end to this escalating genocide?”

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza, which has killed nearly 41,600 people, mostly women and children.

Israel recently escalated its offensive, killing a string of senior Hezbollah commanders and leader Hassan Nasrallah. The intense bombardment of sites across Lebanon also killed hundreds of civilians and displaced tens of thousands more.

Lebanon declared three days of mourning over the death of Nasrallah, who was targeted in a series of strikes in Dahieh, a southern suburb of Beirut, on Friday. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)