Israeli Attacks on Lebanon Kill 1,030 since September 16

Beirut, MINA – At least 11 people were killed and 108 others injured in Israeli attacks on Lebanon since Friday, bringing death toll since September 16 to 1,030 with 6,352 injuries, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

According to Anadolu Agency, since the onset of clashes between Israel and Hezbollah last October, there have been 1,640 fatalities, including 104 children and 194 women, and 8,408 injuries, Health Minister Firas Alabiad told a press conference.

From October 8 to September 15, there were 610 killed, including 38 women and 17 children, along with 2,056 injured, he said.

Alabiad said that from September 16, two days before the wireless communication device explosions across Lebanon, till Friday, there have been 1,030 fatalities, including 156 women and 87 children, and 6,352 injuries.

“There are martyrs under the rubble, while many are missing,” he said.

On September 17 and 18, dozens were killed and thousands, including children and women, were injured in two waves of explosions targeting pager and ICOM wireless communication devices in Lebanon, with Beirut and Hezbollah holding Israel responsible for the attack.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel’s onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 41,600 people. The recent extensive airstrikes by Israel also killed the Lebanese group’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah. (T/RE1/P2)

