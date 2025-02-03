Israeli Attacks on Gaza Injury Seven Palestinians, Despite Ceasefire

Gaza, MINA – Seven Palestinians, including a child, were injured on Sunday in two Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip despite a ceasefire agreement in the enclave, medical sources said, Anadolu Agency reported.

Eyewitnesses said an Israeli drone struck a vehicle on the coastal Al-Rashid Street, west of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. Medical sources said five people were injured, including a child in critical condition.

Two other Palestinians were injured when the drone hit a bulldozer in the al-Faraheen area, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the sources added.

The attack came hours after another Israeli drone fired two missiles near a train traveling along the same road, but no injuries were reported.

The attack caused panic among Palestinians using the road to return to areas in northern Gaza, witnesses said.

Israeli forces also opened fire on Palestinian homes east of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza and east of Rafah in southern Gaza.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began returning on Monday to their homes and areas in northern Gaza for the first time since a ceasefire came into effect on January 19.

The three-phase ceasefire agreement includes prisoner exchanges and continued calm, aiming for a permanent ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Palestinian factions have released 18 prisoners under the deal in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

Israel’s genocidal war has killed more than 47,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 7, 2023, and reduced much of the territory to rubble. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

