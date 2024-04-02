Israeli Attack Kills Five US World Central Kitchen Workers

Passport of a World Central Kitchen volunteer who was killed in Gaza by an attack by Israeli troops, Monday, April 1 2024. (Photo: X)

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian media reported that an Israeli attack on vehicles south of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza killed five aid workers affiliated with World Central Kitchen (WCK).

According to reports, the US-based organization is coordinating with Israeli authorities to prepare the first aid shipment to come to Gaza by sea. MEE reported.

On Monday, a ship arrived at the newly built dock by Israel and WCK is unloading its cargo and trying to distribute it.

Four of the five victims killed were British, Australian, Polish and Palestinian. The nationality of the fifth person is still unknown.

The Israeli military has not commented. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)