Israeli Army Fire in West Bank Kills Palestinian

West Bank, MINA – A Palestinian was killed and three others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, according to the Palestine’s Health Ministry and Red Crescent Society, Anadolu Agency reports.

A statement by the ministry said a 39-year-old man was killed by Israeli fire south of Bethlehem in the southern West Bank.

Israeli forces injured two others in clashes east of Nablus, as well as a third north of Tulkarm, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said.

Tension has been running high across the West Bank amid a deadly Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 37,350 people since last October following a Hamas attack.

At least 549 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 5,200 injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)