Israeli Army Announces Killing of One Officer and Five Others Wounded

Israel announces the killing of one officer and five others injured in fighting with Al-Qasam in Gaza (Photo: File/Quds Press)

Nazareth, MINA – The Israeli occupation army on Thursday announced the killing of one of its soldiers in fighting in the Gaza Strip and five other people were seriously injured, bringing the total number of deaths to 35 soldiers since the start of ground operations in the Gaza Strip.

He explained that the soldier who died was Eliyahu Benjamin, 29 years old, a major, and worked in the engineering unit of Battalion 8219 which is affiliated with Brigade 551.

Benjamin was killed in fighting with members of the “Al-Qassam Brigades” (Hamas’ military wing) in the central Gaza Strip yesterday on Wednesday. It was also announced that five soldiers were seriously injured, including two officers. severe in the fighting in the Gaza Strip yesterday.

The spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Ubaida, as quoted by Quds Press, has confirmed that the number of occupying army soldiers killed is much greater than announced by the occupying army.

According to him, the Israeli entity lied to the public about the number of soldiers killed in the Gaza Strip and the course of the fighting. He addressed the Israeli people, saying, “Watch more of your soldiers return with black bags.”

For 34 days, the Israeli occupation army has launched an aggression against Gaza, where they destroyed residential neighborhoods on top of its residents. 10,569 Palestinians were martyred, including 4,324 children and 2,823 women, and 26,475 people were injured. 163 Palestinians were martyred and 2,280 people were arrested in the West Bank, according to official sources. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)