Israeli Army Admits Another Brigade Commander Killed in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army admitted that one of its commanders was killed in a brutal raid on Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

“Sebastian Haion (51), a commander of the 401st Armored Brigade was killed during a raid on Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City,” the Israeli army said in a statement as quoted by Anadolu Agency on Wednesday.

With Haion’s death, the number of Israeli soldiers killed in the Gaza Strip rose to 594, according to the occupation military.

The Israeli occupation army on Monday stormed the Al-Shifa hospital where there were thousands of Palestinian patients and refugees.

According to Israeli public broadcaster KAN, around 300 Palestinians were detained from the hospital.

The Israeli occupation has carried out military aggression in the Gaza Strip since 7 October 2023 which has resulted in the killing of more than 31,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children. (T/RE1/P2)

