Israeli Airstrikes Struck Tents Housing in Gaza, Several Civilians Killed

Gaza, MINA – Several civilians were killed and others were injured at dawn after the Israeli occupation forces bombed tents housing displaced people in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip and the city of Khan Yunis in the south, According to Wafa on Wednesday.

Local sources said that the occupation fighter jets bombed a tent housing displaced people in the city of Deir al-Balah and tents of displaced people in the Pyramids area northwest of Khan Yunis, which led to the killing of at least two people and the injury of others.

Meanwhile, dozens of citizens were also killed in the occupation’s bombing of a house in the Sheikh Nasser area in the city of Khan Yunis.

According to medical sources, three people, including a girl and a woman, were killed after the occupation warplanes bombed the house of the al-Farra family in the Sheikh Nasser area east of the city of Khan Yunis.

The occupation forces also bombed the surroundings of the Saftawi area north of Gaza City and the homes of citizens in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)