Israeli Airstrikes Near Indonesian Hospital Results Damage and Injuries

Gaza, MINA – Indonesian Hospital located at Beit Lahiya, North Gaza has again been the target of Israeli occupation airstrikes.

As quoted from Al Jazeera, the Israeli airstrikes in the last few hours around Indonesian Hospital have resulted damage and serious Injuries, said the hospital director on Sunday.

It was not clear whether the patient and others sheltering in the hospital were also among those injured.

Previously, the hospital built by Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) from donation of Indonesian people was also the target of Israeli attacks which resulted the martyr of a local staff and the damage of an operational car.

Indonesian Hospital announced that doctors my be forced to stop the operation if they cannot get fuel. (T/RE1/P2)

