Israeli Airstrikes Bomb Residentials in Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Multiple Israeli airstrikes targeted residential areas in the northern Gaza Strip late last night, resulting in the murder of 25 civilians and injuries to dozens more, according to local sources.

According to Wafa that airstrikes hit a densely populated neighborhood in Jabalia, northern Gaza, completely destroying a block of homes. This attack led to the murder of at least 22 individuals, with many more injured and several reported missing, trapped under the rubble.

The Israeli airstrikes in Jabalia struck four inhabited homes, claiming the lives of children, women, and the elderly. Emergency responders reported over 30 individuals injured and 14 missing as rescue efforts continue.

Additionally, a targeted strike on the al-Kahlout family home in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City resulted in three more fatalities.

Paramedics from the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that they had transported multiple injured individuals to Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City following the attack on the al-Kahlout family home.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7, 2023, has so far resulted in 42,150 documented Palestinian fatalities, with an additional 98,117 individuals sustaining injuries, the majority of whom are women and children.

Thousands are also feared dead under the rubble of destroyed structures across the war-torn enclave, with civil defense teams and emergency services unable to reach several areas due to safety concerns amid the indiscriminate Israeli attacks. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)