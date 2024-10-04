Israeli Airstrike Struck Palestinian Refugee Camp in West Bank

West Bank, MINA – Dozens of Palestinians were killed and wounded when an Israeli fighter jet struck a crowd in the Palestinian Tulkarm refugee camp in the northern West Bank.

Videos of the chaotic scene showed bodies of Palestinians hanging from balconies and treetops following the massive explosion, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The Israeli Army Radio claimed that the airstrike targeted armed men in Tulkarm, but the scene at Tulkarm hospitals and clinics tell another story.

Mutilated bodies and unidentified body parts were brought into hospitals in whatever form of transport the desperate refugees could find.

Initially, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said that 14 people were killed before the number jumped to 20, according to Al-Jazeera.

Local journalists at the scene said that many unidentified bodies are still uncounted for.

This is considered the first time since the Second Intifada (2000-2005) that Israeli fighter jets strike the area.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said that the strike targeted a very crowded area where many people were gathering inside a local cafe.

At least one missile hit the Hammam neighborhood in Tulkarm, according to WAFA. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)