Israeli Airstrike on Al-Maghazi Camp in Gaza Kills Three Palestinians

Gaza, MINA – Three civilians were killed and four others were injured this morning in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip, Wafa reported.

A number of citizens, including children and women, were killed and injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a residential apartment in Tal al-Zaatar in the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, a mother and her child were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house belonging to the Abu Daqqa family southeast of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, according to health and medical sources.

Earlier this morning, 11 citizens were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house belonging to the Hamouda family in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip. (T/RE1/P2)

