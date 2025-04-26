Syria’s New Revolutionary Flag Raised at UN Headquarters

New York, MINA – Syria’s new revolutionary flag was officially raised alongside the flags of UN member states at the UN headquarters in New York on Friday morning.

According to Anadolu Agency, the flag-raising ceremony was attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen, numerous UN permanent representatives, and members of the Syrian civil society in the United States.

Amid applause and cheers, the Syrian revolutionary flag was hoisted next to the flags of 193 UN member states and two observer states, marking a historic moment for the Syrian people.

Speaking to the press, Al-Shaibani stated: “This is a message to the whole world, to all the free people around the globe. This moment we are experiencing is not only about Syrians, but matters to the entire world. The will of the people has prevailed.”

He further added: “The Syrian flag flying at the UN is the crowning of our people’s victory.”

Syrian expatriates living in the US also gathered outside the UN building, waving flags and celebrating the event. Al-Shaibani personally greeted and interacted with the citizens who came to show their support.

The revolutionary flag, adopted by Syrian overseas missions after the fall of the 61-year Baath regime, was previously used by the opposition forces during the Syrian civil war. []

