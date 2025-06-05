Palestinian Envoy Slams US Veto on Gaza Ceasefire Resolution at UN

New York, MINA – Palestine’s ambassador to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, strongly criticized the United States on Wednesday for vetoing a UN Security Council draft resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian aid access to Gaza.

Mansour said the resolution aimed to end the worsening humanitarian crisis, halt what he described as genocide, secure the release of hostages and prisoners, and demand the withdrawal of Israeli occupying forces from Gaza.

“This draft resolution had a simple goal,” Mansour stated before the Security Council, “demanding a ceasefire that would allow the beginning of the monumental work needed to end the horrific humanitarian situation.”

He condemned what he referred to as “engineered starvation,” saying it has brought 2 million Palestinians, including 1 million children to the edge of famine. According to Mansour, these actions are part of a broader strategy to expel Palestinians and annex the territory.

“This has to stop,” he urged. “Israel must end this punitive, illegal siege. It has to open all crossings and allow aid to reach Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip.”

Mansour accused Israel of breaching international law and committing war crimes and crimes against humanity, referencing rulings and resolutions from international courts and the UN.

He expressed disappointment over the veto, stating that even the minimal humanitarian and legal demands outlined in the resolution were rejected.

“This draft resolution is long overdue,” he said, confirming that Palestine would bring the issue to the UN General Assembly in the coming days.

Calling on UN member states to act individually, Mansour appealed for immediate measures to stop the atrocities. “You have tools available to make those responsible stop this crime against humanity,” he said.

He also invoked the global movement against apartheid, urging nations to take courageous first steps that others would follow.

This veto marked the fifth time the U.S. has blocked a ceasefire resolution since October 2023, during which Israel has waged a devastating military campaign in Gaza, killing more than 54,600 people, most of them women and children. Humanitarian agencies continue to warn of famine across the enclave. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

