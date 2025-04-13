Greek Orthodox Patriarchate Condemns Israeli Strike on Gaza Baptist Hospital

Gaza, MINA – The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem issued a strong condemnation on Sunday against the Israeli airstrike targeting the Al-Ahli Arab (Baptist) Hospital in Gaza City, labeling the attack a “blatant violation of the sanctity of life”, Palinfo reported.

The Patriarchate held Israeli authorities fully responsible for the deliberate destruction of health infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.

The strike, which occurred in the early hours of Palm Sunday, targeted one of Gaza’s last functioning treatment centers.

In its statement, the Patriarchate described the Baptist Hospital as a vital institution that served the wounded regardless of background, embodying values of mercy and healing.

Palm Sunday, marking the beginning of Holy Week and the symbolic entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem, heightened the gravity of the attack.

The Patriarchate emphasized that targeting a hospital on such a significant religious day was “an assault on the spirit of mercy and a sacred place that has historically embodied healing.”

The statement warned that the airstrike is part of a broader pattern of “systematic eradication” of Gaza’s healthcare sector, noting widespread destruction of medical facilities during the ongoing conflict.

The Church stressed that these actions represent not just a physical attack, but a moral and spiritual affront to values rooted in compassion, dignity, and Christian teachings. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)