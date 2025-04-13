SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Admits to Attack Gaza Baptist Hospital

sajadi Editor : Widi - 30 minutes ago

Gaza Baptist Hospital (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army admitted on Sunday that it conducted an airstrike on the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, asserting that a Hamas “command and control center” was operating within the facility, Anadolu Agency reported.

The attack, carried out by Israeli warplanes in the early hours, demolished the hospital’s main reception building and ignited fires across multiple departments, including emergency services, laboratories, and the pharmacy.

According to an Anadolu reporter at the scene, two missiles struck the hospital, causing severe damage that rendered the entire facility out of service.

Medical sources stated the hospital is now unable to receive any patients, worsening the humanitarian crisis amid ongoing Israeli bombardments across the Gaza Strip.

Eyewitnesses reported that prior warnings from the Israeli army forced patients and staff to evacuate into the streets in freezing temperatures.

Tragically, an injured girl died during the evacuation, and many critically wounded patients remain in dire condition due to the hospital’s closure.

Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital had been a crucial healthcare provider for over a million Palestinians in Gaza and North Gaza Governorates.

The facility had previously been bombed on October 17, 2023, in one of the deadliest attacks of the current war, killing at least 471 people. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

