Israeli Airstrike Kills 8 Palestinians in Central Gaza

Gaza, MINA – At least eight Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a car and a people’s gathering near a shelter in Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip, on Tuesday morning, Anadolu Agency reports.

A medical source at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said eight Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the vicinity of the Palestine Technical College, which serves as a displaced people’s shelter.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the injured were transferred to a hospital on animal carts due to a lack of fuel in Gaza.

The struck area is crowded with people as the Israeli army has designated it as a safe zone, eyewitnesses added.

The Health Ministry is yet to confirm the exact number of casualties.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza following the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 36,400 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and over 82,600 others injured, according to local health authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

