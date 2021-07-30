Israel Tortures Palestinian Women in Prison

Ramallah, MINA – Israel tortures and abuses female Palestinian prisoners in its prisons, the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO)-run Commission on Prisoners and Former Detainees said on Thursday.

PLO said 40 female detainees were subjected to violence, difficult conditions and brutal investigations in prisons, Anadolu Agency reported.

Women detainees suffer psychological torture and deprivation of their basic needs, the group said.

The PLO revealed testimony from Mona Qa’dan, 50, from Jenin in the northern West Bank, who was detained three months ago.

Qa’dan has subjected to violent treatment during interrogation for 20 hours for 22 consecutive days from 08.30 a.m to 04.00 p.m.

She was held in a dirty cell with high humidity and a foul smell. When she asked for a cleaning kit, her request was denied.

Qa’dan’s arrest is the sixth and she spent a total of eight years in Israeli prisons, according to the commission.

The Palestinian Authority said that Israel is detaining 4,850 Palestinians, including 40 women and 225 children, along with 540 who are being held without charge or trial, under Israel’s policy of administrative detention. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)