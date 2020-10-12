Israel to Destroy School Built by European Countries

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Authority urges institutions and international community for step in to stop Israel efforts to destroy a school in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian Authority claim the school that Israel will destroy newly built with joint donations from France, Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and the UK.

An Israel court last Thursday ordered the demolition of the new Palestinian school in the occupied West Bank, the Anadolu Agency reported as quoted by MINA, Sunday.

According Abdullah Abu Rahma, a palestinian activist, an Israel court ruled, that the Ras al-Tenneen school in the eastern city of Ramallah was built without the necessary construction permits, and rejected an appeal against the imminent demolition.

“As fifty Palestinian child enrolled in the school, which was recently completed and managed by the Palestinian Ministry of Education,” Abu Rahma told Anadolu Agency.

Abu Rahma said palestinian activists began gathering at the school to prevent Israeli officials from destroying the building.

That school is located in occupied West Bank territory classified as Area C, which is under full Israel control the 1995 Oslo agreement accords.

According activists and local officials, Israel authority was torn down more than 500 buildings in Palestine this year.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)