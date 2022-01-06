Israel to Build 3,557 Illegal Settlement Units in Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – Activist and advocacy group Peace Now reported on Wednesday that the Israeli occupation plans to build 3,557 new units of illegal settlements in occupied Jerusalem.

The plan will be discussed by Israel’s Local Planning and Development Committee on January 17, 2021, Wafa reported.

According to Peace Now, the Israeli committee does not have the authority to approve plans to build a settlement unit in Jerusalem.

The housing units will be built close to the settlements of Har Homa and Givat Hamatos and the edge of occupied Jerusalem’s French Hill.

The Israeli settlement is feared to sever ties between Palestinian settlements in east Jerusalem and Bethlehem.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Palestinian Expatriates strongly condemned the plan and considered it an extension of the process of deepening and expanding the settlements and Judaization of the Holy City.

It is also an act that jeopardizes the continuation of the peace process between Palestine and Israel based on the two-state solution and international parameters.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community, and the United States government in particular, to stop all actions that could undermine prospects for peace. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)