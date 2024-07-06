Israeli Settlement Caught Fire after Rocket Launched from Lebanon 

Gaza, MINA – A warehouse in Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel caught fire on Friday due to a direct hit from a rocket launched from southern Lebanon, according to Israeli media, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

The official Israeli broadcaster, KAN, reported damage to the warehouse without specifying its extent.

Another rocket landed in an open area in the Shlomi settlement in western Galilee area, it added.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for targeting a building used by Israeli soldiers in the same settlement.

Earlier on Friday, the group said it struck Israeli military sites, while Israel intensified airstrikes in southern Lebanon, resulting in one injury.

Tensions have soared along Lebanon’s border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 38,000 people since October 7 last year. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)