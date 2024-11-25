Hezbollah Rockets Strike Tel Aviv Make Israelis Panic and Flee

Hezbollah rockets hit Tel Aviv and several other cities in Israel. (PHOTO: Quds Press)

Tel Aviv, MINA – Hezbollah fired rockets at targets in the cities of Israel, including Tel Aviv, Petah Tikva, Nahariya, and Haifa. According to the Israeli military, hundreds of rockets and projectiles were launched from Lebanon into Israel.

Extensive damage was reported from several direct impacts, including two military installations. Cars were burned, and buildings sustained severe damage. Quoted from Aljazeera.

Residents in the most densely populated areas of Israel sought shelter in safe rooms and shelters.

Israel’s advanced air defense system was unable to intercept all the rockets. Several people were treated for injuries, and at least one person was reported to be seriously wounded.

Rockets continued to fall throughout the night, with shell fragments reaching Tulkarem in the occupied West Bank—where there are no shelters or siren alerts.

Several people were injured in the Tulkarem refugee camp, and several buildings were damaged.

Meanwhile, Quds Press reported that on Sunday night, Hezbollah Lebanon published a warning from Secretary-General Naim Qassem to the occupiers that “bombing Beirut will be met with bombing Tel Aviv,” coinciding with an unprecedented missile attack by Hezbollah on Tel Aviv.

Hezbollah’s war media published a photo showing the damage caused by a missile strike on a highway in occupied Palestine, with signs indicating the road to areas including Tel Aviv, alongside a sign warning of incoming missiles.

The Israeli occupation army radio stated that sirens were sounded more than 500 times in northern and central Israel after hundreds of rockets were launched from southern Lebanon.

The occupying forces announced the activation of sirens in dozens of cities in the north and east of Netanya and around Hadera in the central occupied Palestinian territories for the third time on Sunday, while Channel 12 Hebrew confirmed a large explosion was heard in the central region of the country.

Occupation ambulances reported that 11 settlers were injured in Nahariya, Haifa, Petah Tikva, east of Tel Aviv, and Kfar Blum in Upper Galilee after rocket attacks launched by Hezbollah from southern Lebanon.

On Sunday morning, a loud explosion was heard in Greater Tel Aviv after being targeted by missiles from Lebanon for the second time, while the Israeli occupation army radio announced that nearly 4 million people went to shelters after the siren sounded.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah Lebanon announced that it had attacked a military target in Tel Aviv with a barrage of quality missiles and a swarm of drones, emphasizing that the operation achieved its objective. The attack also targeted the Galilut and Palmachim bases on the outskirts of Tel Aviv. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)