Israel Admits 100 Rockets Launched from Lebanon

Beirut, MINA – Israel has detected the launch of 100 rockets from Lebanon since Friday morning, with some of the rockets causing fires in the Galilee region, according to Israeli Channel 12 as reported by Anadolu Agency.

The rockets, fired by Hezbollah, led to the activation of sirens across northern Israel.

Some of the projectiles landed in open areas, causing wildfires in parts of Galilee, although no casualties have been reported so far.

Separately, the head of the local council in Metula Settlement, David Azulai, stated: “Approximately 50 incidents of rocket and shrapnel landings were recorded in Metula over the past 24 hours,” according to the daily Haaretz.

Azulai added: “Significant damage was caused to homes, playgrounds, courtyards, and essential infrastructure such as electricity and water supplies.”

He also mentioned that fires broke out due to the rockets, leading to further damage, including a warehouse being hit.

Metula has been one of the most heavily targeted areas since the hostilities between the Israeli army and Hezbollah began nearly a year ago.

Earlier on Friday, Israel’s army radio reported that 60 rockets had been fired from Lebanon, with sirens continuing to sound in settlements near the Lebanese border.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza, which has killed over 41,800 people, most of them women and children.

In Lebanon, at least 1,947 people have since been killed, nearly 9,400 injured, and 1.2 million others displaced, according to Lebanese authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)