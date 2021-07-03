Israel Threatens to Carry Out Massive Ground Invasion in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, threatened to carry out a massive ground invasion if necessary to achieve the goals of a future aggression on Gaza, MINA’s contributor in Gaza reported on Friday.

“If Israel needs to use its force, it will be more lethal,” Bennett said in a speech during the graduation ceremony of a new regiment of infantry officers in the Israeli occupation Army.

Recalling the July 2006 war, in which he participated as a reserve officer, Bennett said, “In two weeks, 15 years will pass since the outbreak of the Second Lebanon War. This was the last time the Israeli army conducted a large-scale ground invasion.”

“Just as we do not like a battle, we do not like a ground invasion,” he said. “But if we think that the objectives of the battle require maneuver, we will not hesitate to carry it out, and it will be huge and powerful.”

He added that “as commander of a reserve infantry force, and from the depth of the field, I saw what a military campaign looks like when preparations for it are insufficient and the objectives are ambiguous,” and continued, “The Israeli army today is in a completely different place, our fighters are more determined, more professional, and better equipped. When we need To use our power, we will be more lethal.”

In his speech, Army Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi said, “Besides the intensity of the strong attacks that we carried out in the Gaza Strip, we dealt with many events in Judea and Samaria (in the occupied West Bank), the firing of missiles from other fronts in the north, and even the launch of an Iranian drone, the operation of that we thwarted.”

“Anyone who tries to harm the State of Israel knows that there is no aggressive activity, from near or far, that will not be answered with a serious response, covertly or openly. This is how we acted in the past, and this is how we will act in the future,” Kochavi added. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)