Israel Threatened with Potential Food Shortages Due to Red Sea Attacks

Photo: Anadolu Agency

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israel’s Food Industries Association has warned of a potential food shortage due to Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea, Anadolu Agency reports.

“There is a risk of food shortage in emergencies after threats in the Red Sea amid the current developments in the Gaza war,” the group said in a statement quoted by Maariv daily on Monday.

It called for measures to ensure Israel’s food production does not go below less than 75% of the country’s food needs.

“Failure to take these measures will cause a severe shortage of food in times of wars and emergencies,” the group warned.

Also Read:  50 CIVILIANS KILLED AS HOUTHIS SHELL YEMEN'S ADEN

Houthi group in Yemen have significantly stepped up their involvement in the current conflict in the Gaza Strip by targeting vessels in the southern Red Sea.

The group vowed to attack Israel-bound ships in a show of support for the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, killing at least 20,674 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 54,536 others, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with half of the coastal territory’s housing damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million people displaced within the densely populated enclave amid shortages of food and clean water. (T/RE1/P2)

Also Read:  Jama'ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Announce Ramadan to Begin on Thursday

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

