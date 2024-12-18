Israel Targets Water Tank of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The water tank at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip has been targeted by Israeli occupation forces, along with the hospital’s electricity generator and oxygen network, endangering the lives of patients, Ma’an reported as quoted by Middle East Monitor.

Hospital director Hussam Abu Safiya described the situation as “grim days” in a video posted on social media.

“The occupation forces deliberately set up booby traps in the streets around the hospital and targeted the intensive care unit using snipers positioned on the roofs of nearby buildings as well as quadcopter drones,” Abu Safiya explained. “The water tank on the roof of the hospital was also targeted. There was a lot of damage.”

With the occupation army targeting civilians in their homes and gathering places, he pointed out that “dozens of wounded” arrive at the hospital every day.

“I regret the lack of a positive response to our previous appeals to save the health care system from being targeted,” Abu Safiya added. “There are 64 wounded and six cases in intensive care, and every Israeli attack forces us to pull patients into the corridor, which threatens their lives.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)