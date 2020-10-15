Select Language

Israel Targets 500 Companies to Operate in the UAE

Photo: MEMO

Jerusalem, MINA – The Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem who is also Chairman of the Emirate-Israel Business Council, Fleur Hassan Nahum, said there are currently around 250 Israel companies in the UAE and the number will double by the end of 2020.

He told to Al Youm newspaper, Nahum said that Israeli investors want to bulid strategic relations with UEA in several economy sector, MEMO reported on Wednesday.

He said, Israel wants to invest in technological sophistication, innovation, vital agriculture, modern industry, tourism, and the real estate sector.

Then, he also called for paving the way for tourism exchanges between the two countries.

UEA-Israel reached deal to normalization relations on 13 August and was signed on 15 September in White House, the United States.

Palestine against that deal, calls it as the stab back of their struggle.

The UEA said the normalization as efforts to prevent plan Israel for anexation in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinians believe that the normalization has been underway for several years because Israel officials paid official visits to the UAE and attended conferences in the country even though there is no diplomatic or other relationship with the occupation state.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that the anexation plan does not stop but pospone. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

