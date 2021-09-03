Israel Releases A Pregnant Prisoner on Bail of $12,500

Ramallah, MINA – The Israeli military court Ofer, near Ramallah, on Thursday ordered the release of pregnant Palestinian female prisoner Anhar Al-Deek on bail of US $12,500 and under house arrest.

Anhar Al-Deek (26), who is pregnant in the third trimester, will give birth in the coming days, according to MINA’s contributor in Gaza.

The Commission for the Affairs of Detainees and Former Detainees said the court held an appeals session on the request for Al-Deek’s release filed by the Commission’s lawyers. The submission won a court ruling ordering the immediate release of Al-Deek today.

Al-Deek, a mother of two originally from the occupied West Bank city of Kafr Ni’ma, was arrested by Israeli occupation forces in March when she was four months pregnant and has been held in inhumane prisons regardless of her health condition.

Last week, Al-Deek urged the international community to pressure Israel to release her and allow her to give birth outside prison.

“What should I do if I give birth away from you? I was tied up, and how could I give birth by caesarean section when I was alone in prison?” Al-Deek said in a letter sent to his family.

“I was exhausted, and I had severe pain in my pelvis and severe pain in my legs from sleeping on the prison bed. I don’t know how I wanted to sleep on it after that. My delivery operation,” she added in the letter.

In response, Palestinian officials and human rights organizations urged the Israeli occupation authorities to immediately release Al-Deek as his birth date draws near. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)