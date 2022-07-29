Israel Rejects Jordan’s Request to Send Quran to Al Aqsa

Amman, MINA – The Israeli government refused the Jordanian king’s request for permission to send the Quran to the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, Palestine. Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid made this objection during a meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah in Amman some time ago.

As reported by Alaraby on Friday during the meeting, King Abdullah asked Yair Lapid to allow Jordan to send the Quran to the Al Aqsa Mosque but the request was rejected by Israel.

King Abdullah had previously made a similar request to Israel’s pre-Lapid leader Naftali Bennett. However, the request for permission to send the Quran to Al Aqsa was also rejected.

King Abdullah has consistently made the same request to Israeli officials visiting Amman, including during meetings with Israeli President Issac Herzog.

Jordan, whose ruling Hashemite family has custody of Muslim and Christian sites in Jerusalem, said that since 2000 Israel had undermined royal authority.

Amman also accused Israel of ignoring the centuries-old tradition of non-Muslims not worshiping in the mosque compound. In April, Jordan intensified efforts to encourage Israel to respect the historic status quo at Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa mosque and avoid violent confrontations that could threaten a wider conflict.

Israel has denied accusations by Jordan and other Arab countries that it tried to encroach on the Muslim holy site in Jerusalem’s Old City, which it occupied in the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It has also said it is imposing a long-standing ban on Jewish prayer in the compound, despite its extremists. Jews regularly raid Al Aqsa grounds and perform provocative religious rituals under cover. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)