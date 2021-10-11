Israel Razes Muslim Grave in East Jerusalem Cemetery

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli municipality of West Jerusalem today, on Monday infringed on the centuries-old al-Yousifieh Islamic cemetery in occupied East Jerusalem, according to Mustafa Abu Zahra, caretaker of the Islamic cemeteries in the holy city.

He said that a municipality bulldozer destroyed one of the graves and the bones were scattered, WAFA reported.

Palestinians who were present in the area blocked the work of the bulldozer and forced it out of the area.

The Israeli municipality intends to build a park at the location of the cemetery, a step that has angered many residents of East Jerusalem who have loved ones buried in that cemetery.

In Early December 2020, a municipality bulldozer demolished the cemetery’s stone wall, a week after demolishing its stairway.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)