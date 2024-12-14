Israel Prohibits Crucial Repairs at Al-Aqsa Mosque by Islamic Waqf

Al-Quds, MINA – The Israeli occupation continues to prohibit the Islamic Waqf Authority from conducting critical structural repairs at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Al-Quds (East Jerusalem), which is under occupation.

According to Palinfo on Saturday, citing a source from the Al-Aqsa Mosque Rehabilitation Authority, the Israeli occupation has blocked the Islamic Waqf from carrying out 27 renovation and maintenance projects. These include upgrading the water network, the silver dome of the Qibli Mosque, as well as the roof and flooring.

The source stated that Al-Aqsa Mosque requires ongoing maintenance by the Rehabilitation Committee without interference or restrictions from Israel.

The Israeli occupation continues its efforts to impose control over Al-Aqsa Mosque by interfering in the affairs of the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf Authority.

Recently, Israeli occupation police banned employees of the Al-Aqsa Mosque Rehabilitation Committee from working in all areas of the mosque and threatened to arrest the committee’s director if any employee defied their orders and attempted repairs at the Islamic holy site. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)